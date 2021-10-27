Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, October 27

he death has occurred of John BRAZIL

Newbridge, Kildare



Brazil - John (Faughart Road, Crumlin and Willowbrook Nursing Home, Newbridge) 23rd October 2021 (peacefully) at Naas General Hospital. Beloved son of the late John and Mary, predeceased by his brother Bernard. He will be sadly missed by his loving sisters Elizabeth and Josephine, brother-in-law Tommy, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and the wonderful and caring staff of Willowbrook Nursing Home, Newbridge

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Fanagan's Funeral Home, Aungier Street, on Wednesday from 3pm until 5pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10am in The Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Whitefriar Street, followed by burial at Glasnevin Cemetery. The Mass may be viewed on www.whitefriarstreetchurch.ie

The death has occurred of John Cowan

Clane, Kildare



Cowan, John, Clane, Co. Kildare and formerly of Bristol, England, October 22nd 2021, peacefully after a short illness at The Mater Hospital. Loving husband to Angie and devoted father to Katie and Ben. Sadly missed by his extended family and friends both in England and Ireland.

Rest In Peace

John will be reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm. Please respect HSE and Government guidelines at all times whilst in the Funeral Home. John's Celebration of Life will take place on Thursday morning at 10:40am in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family and friends are welcome to attend the funeral, but are reminded to be mindful of hand and cough etiquette and social distancing.

Due to current restrictions people are asked to please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

The Crematorium will be operating with protective measures, but people are welcome to view John's Celebration of Life at on Thursday 10:40am by clicking on the following link : https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues

John's Funeral Cortége will be leaving Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Thursday at approx. 9:30am to arrive for a Celebration of Life at Newlands Cross Crematorium for 10:40am, followed by cremation. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner. Family flowers only please and house strictly private.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of John Joseph (Joe) Donohoe

Grangehiggin, Kilmeague, Kildare / Robertstown, Kildare



John Joseph (Joe) Donohoe, Grangehiggin, Kilmeague and formerly of Robertstown, Co. Kildare, 24th October 2021, peacefully at Naas Hospital, in his 97th year. Deeply loved by his wife Bridie, daughters Catherine, Noeleen and Joan, brother Steve, sister Olive, sons-in-law Pat & Ciaran, grandchildren John, Roisin, Niamh, Padraic, Cathal, Aine, Orla and Fionn, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

May his gentle soul rest in peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm. Please respect HSE and Government guidelines at all times whilst in the Funeral Home. Removal on Thursday at 12.30pm to arrive at the Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Allen for 1pm Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium.Family flowers only please.

The funeral mass can be viewed on Thursday at 1pm by clicking on the following link : https://www.facebook.com/farewellfriendslivestreaming

The committal service in Newlands Cross Crematorium can be viewed at 2.40pm by click in the following link : https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

The death has occurred of Kathleen Gallagher (née O'Brien)

Tigroney, Avoca, Wicklow / Leixlip, Kildare



GALLAGHER (née O’Brien), Kathleen (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Tigroney, Avoca, Co. Wicklow) October 26th 2021 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at TLC Centre, Maynooth. Beloved wife of the late Con and dear, cherished and much loved mother of Paul, Colm, Pat and the late Sean and Mary and sister of the late Patricia. Sadly missed by her loving sons, sisters Sr. Anne and Mary, brothers Patrick and James, grandchildren Cillian, Caitlyn, Eoin, Conor and Ciaran, daughters-in-law Annemarie and Clarissa, brothers-in-law Sean and Dave sisters-in-law Marie and Anna, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at home on Wednesday evening (October 27th) between 6 pm and 8 pm. House private for family and close friends only. Removal on Thursday morning (October 28th) to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip arriving for funeral Mass at 11 am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. The funeral mass may be viewed online by following this LINK. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leave a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis”

The death has occurred of Kathleen Gallagher (née O'Brien)

Tigroney, Avoca, Wicklow / Leixlip, Kildare



GALLAGHER (née O’Brien), Kathleen (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Tigroney, Avoca, Co. Wicklow) October 26th 2021 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at TLC Centre, Maynooth. Beloved wife of the late Con and dear, cherished and much loved mother of Paul, Colm, Pat and the late Sean and Mary and sister of the late Patricia. Sadly missed by her loving sons, sisters Sr. Anne and Mary, brothers Patrick and James, grandchildren Cillian, Caitlyn, Eoin, Conor and Ciaran, daughters-in-law Annemarie and Clarissa, brothers-in-law Sean and Dave sisters-in-law Marie and Anna, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at home on Wednesday evening (October 27th) between 6 pm and 8 pm. House private for family and close friends only. Removal on Thursday morning (October 28th) to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip arriving for funeral Mass at 11 am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. The funeral mass may be viewed online by following this LINK. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leave a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis”

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lily) Kelly (née Kenna)

Carbury Village, Carbury, Kildare



Former Sacristan of The Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Sancta Maria Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Patsy and brother Patsy. Sadly missed by sons Tommy, Jimmy, Kevin, Pat and David, daughters Mary, Paula and Deirdre, brothers Eddie and James, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Lily Rest in Peace

Lily will repose at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Wednesday from 4pm to 6pm. Please wear a face covering and adhere to current guidelines. The Funeral will arrive at The Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn at 7pm on Wednesday for prayers. Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday at 1.30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You can take part in Lily's Funeral Mass on the Carbury Parish Webcam via the following link:

https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/webcam-derrinturn/

If you would like to leave a personal message for the family, please use the condolence link below. Lily's family would like to thank you for your support at this sad and difficult time.

The death has occurred of Sandra Mitchell (née Connolly)

Curryhills, Prosperous, Kildare / Clane, Kildare



Mitchell (nee Connolly), Sandra, Curryhills, Prosperous and late of Mainham, Clane, Co. Kildare, October 25th 2021, peacefully at Naas Hospital, after a long illness bravely borne, beloved daughter of the late Seamus, deeply regretted by her loving husband John, daughters Caoimhe and Lauren, Caoimhe's partner Daryll, mother Patricia, sisters Jackie and Linda, brothers Paddy and Seamus, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence on Thursday from 2pm, with prayers at 7 pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Prosperous for 11am funeral mass, followed by burial in Killybegs cemetery. The funeral mass can be viewed on Friday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://prosperousparish.net/webcam. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding covid19 throughout the funeral.