'Empowering the culprit': Former garda criticises handling of Deirdre Jacob search; gardaí insist investigation continues

The Former Head of the Cold Case Unit that is investigating the disappearance of Deirdre Jacob has criticised garda officers involved in the latest search for the missing student teacher.

It follows after gardaí announced yesterday that "nothing of evidential value" relating to a number of missing person's cases, including Deirdre Jacob, was recovered at a woodland site that gardaí had been investigating.

Gardaí involved in the search stressed that, despite the outcome, they "will never stop investigating" the disappearance of Deirdre Jacob and other missing people.

According to KFM Radio station, former detective-sergeant Alan Bailey claims that gardaí created "false hope" during the searches for missing women in County Kildare by being so public about the search.

He said: "As an ongoing garda operation, I wouldn't be in favour of this sort of publicity."

"A big problem with it is when it is so specific, and you come to the media saying 'we are looking for the remains of such and such a person,' all you are doing is empowering the culprit, because they're saying to themselves: 'they (the gardaí) still haven't a clue.'"

Mr Bailey also stressed that while he believes the cases can still be solved, he called the latest search "a big letdown," especially for the families of the missing people.

"We will never stop investigating":

Earlier today, KFM was joined by Kildare-based Inspector John Fitzgerald, a garda who has been heavily involved in the most recent search for the missing 18-year-old Newbridge woman.

Speaking on the recently finished search, Inspector Fitzgerald said: "The team worked very hard, and we are disappointed, but we have to take the news as it comes."

"If there was something to be found, we would have found it," he added.

He confirmed to host Clem Ryan that the search was motivated by "credible information" and that the investigations into the missing people, which also include Carlow woman Jo Jo Dullard, "remains live".

"We will never stop investigating," he said.

When asked about the opinions of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on the matter, Inspector Fitzgerald said that while it is a separate office to that of An Garda Síochana, members of the gardaí "still respect the DPP's authority."

Inspector Fitzgerald also declined to comment when asked whether there was any development regarding the possible charging of a suspect in any of the cases.

He then thanked the public and nearby landowners for their assistance and support in the investigation.

Deirdre Jacob's case was upgraded to a murder investigation in 2018.

The young student went missing from Newbridge in June 1998.

Another missing person who was believed to have potentially been buried at the site by gardaí earlier this month was Jo Jo Dullard, who was last seen in Moone in November 1995 while she was hitchhiking home to Kilkenny.

She also had her case upgraded to a murder inquiry earlier this year.