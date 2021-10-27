Search

27/10/2021

'Our students deserve more': Kildare Senator lambasts student accommodation prices

Labour calls on Minister to approve new secondary school for South Kildare

File Pic: Senator Mark Wall

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A Senator from Kildare has publicly lambasted the price rates of student accommodation in Ireland.

Labour Senator Mark Wall joined fellow party member, Senator Rebecca Moynihan, in voicing his criticism to the Seanad while proposing the Planning and Development (Amendment) Bill 2021: Second Stage.

He said: "It is very important to give the support that has been given throughout the House given its importance to our student population and how we treat those who are the future of our country."

"As my Labour Party colleagues said, we have a crisis in student accommodation but it is one that did not need to happen... I am glad the Government is not opposing this Bill, which would stop developers using the loopholes they are using at the moment to convert purpose-built student accommodation to accommodation for tourists thereby creating a crisis for so many of our student population."

Senator Wall continued: "What is happening here is having a knock-on effect throughout the country as students are left with no option but to continue to live at home and commute to college.

"In many cases, students are paying the equivalent of Dublin rents to commute but they are losing out on college life due to the lack of accommodation near their colleges."

First-ever World Amyloidosis Day marked by Kildare Senator

He further claimed that, over the past number of weeks, his office has been "inundated" with stories from students who are paying a large amount of fees in order to commute to college: "This should be good news for them from one perspective in that staying at home gives them the opportunity to save."

"However, the problem is that train stations such Portarlington, Monasterevin, Athy, Kildare town and Newbridge are outside the short hop zone and students cannot use their Leap cards.

"One student from Monasterevin contacted me to say he is paying €20 in train fares and €7 in bus fares per day to get to college so instead of saving, he is paying more than €100 per week: he might as well be staying in Dublin, if only he could get the accommodation to do so."

Senator Wall also claimed that the delay in the first instalment of the SUSI grant is also have "a significant impact" on students who are commuting.

He explained: "Before the pandemic, SUSI grants were not enough to cover the basic costs of living and the delayed payment is adding to the financial worries of families at this stressful time."

"The budget included the welcome introduction of the youth travel card, but it seems as if this will take some time to get up and running and will not help these students at this particular time who find themselves paying so much for staying at home while losing out in such an important year in their college life."

Senator Wall further claimed that developers have applied for more than 1,000 students beds "to become tourist accommodation."

WATCH: Environmental group protests outside Kildare TD's office

"This is simply not good enough; students from all over the State are struggling to find accommodation."

"It is easy to see where the problem is when one hears that purpose-built beds are being taken out of the market for students."

He then concluded his statement by cementing his support for his party's proposal: "his Bill will ensure that students and their families have the choice, and, as important for so many given the current constraints in SUSI grants, affordable accommodation."

"Our students deserve more and it is about time we recognise their long-term value to this country... it is time to stop rewarding others with short-term gains at the expense of our students, who are our future," he concluded.

Last week, Senator Mark Wall sided with Maynooth Professor Dr Rory Hearne in calling on the in Irish government to conduct a review on how the National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) can assist the housing crisis.

Senator Wall's full statement can be viewed here.

'Empowering the culprit': Former garda criticises handling of Deirdre Jacob search; gardaí insist investigation continues

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media