Man taken to hospital after assault in Newbridge town centre

Newbridge Garda station
A man was taken to Naas Hospital after he was attacked in Newbridge.
The incident happened on Henry Street on Tuesday night of last week.
An investigation into the crime has been launched
A Garda spokesperson said:
"Gardaí are investigating an assault that occurred in Newbridge on the 19th October 2021 at 23.42pm.
"A man his 40s was injured and taken to Naas General Hospital for treatment.
"No arrests have been made.
"Investigations are ongoing."
