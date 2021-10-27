Search

27/10/2021

48-hour relay race around Naas to raise funds for charity

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Brendan's Running Club is holding a 48 hour relay around the streets of Naas to raise vital funds and raising awareness for the work of HOPE (D) [Help Other People Endure Depression].

The event kicks off at 4pm on Friday November 26th and running non stop right through to 4pm Sunday the 28th from Naas Town centre.

The Brendan's Running Club team will continuously run for 48 hours a 4.3km loop around Naas Town.

Donate to this event here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-brendans-running-club-48-hour-relay

HOPE(D) is a non-profit Charity that is directly involved with supporting people in Co Kildare who may be experiencing any of life crisis.

Initially set up in 2003 to provide support to those bereaved by suicide, the focus now is to intervene early in a clients’ mental health journey, before a current crisis becomes more advanced.

By intervening early, the group reduces the loss of life to suicide.

HOPE (D) provide professional support to people experiencing stress, anxiety, or those who may find themselves ‘in depression’, brought on by major changes within their personal, work or social relationships.

The group said: "Connecting with our youth, adults & elderly, we support people from 13 years upwards, we do our utmost to provide much needed Psychotherapy services within our local community and surrounding townlands.

"As a charity in existence for 17 years, we are a ‘not for profit’ organisation, and do not currently receive any government funding or assistance."

