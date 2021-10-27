Search

27/10/2021

ALERT: Garda warning about driving on roads with surface water

ALERT: Garda warning about driving on roads with surface water

FILE PHOTO

With a Met Eireann rain warning in place for Kildare, Gardaí have urged people to please drive slowly and be extra cautious as there could be a lot of surface water and you could easily lose control of your car on a wet road.

Keep your lights on as weather will most likely be grey and dark and leave extra time for your journey.

A Status Yellow Rain Warning remains in place for Kildare until 5am on Thursday.

This alert also applies to Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Tipperary and Waterford.


Remember 

• It takes longer to stop a vehicle on wet roads so slow down and allow extra distance between you and the vehicle in front, 4 seconds at a minimum (use the 2 second rule and repeat it twice).

• Take special care when driving behind trucks or buses as they generate a considerable amount of spray which reduces your visibility,

• Watch out for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists.

• Use dipped headlights at all times of poor visibility not parking/side lights and fog lights.

• Check tyres and replace them if the thread depth is below 3mm.

• Be mindful of Aquaplaning on roads where 100/120kmh speeds apply. Aquaplaning occurs where the tyre thread fill with water and the driver is at risk of losing control of the vehicle.

• Drivers should slow and leave plenty of space when passing pedestrians and cyclists.
Further advice on using the road in bad weather can be found at the RSA’s website - www.rsa.ie.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media