ALERT: Garda warning about driving on roads with surface water

With a Met Eireann rain warning in place for Kildare, Gardaí have urged people to please drive slowly and be extra cautious as there could be a lot of surface water and you could easily lose control of your car on a wet road.
Keep your lights on as weather will most likely be grey and dark and leave extra time for your journey.
A Status Yellow Rain Warning remains in place for Kildare until 5am on Thursday.
This alert also applies to Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Tipperary and Waterford.
Remember
• It takes longer to stop a vehicle on wet roads so slow down and allow extra distance between you and the vehicle in front, 4 seconds at a minimum (use the 2 second rule and repeat it twice).
• Take special care when driving behind trucks or buses as they generate a considerable amount of spray which reduces your visibility,
• Watch out for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists.
• Use dipped headlights at all times of poor visibility not parking/side lights and fog lights.
• Check tyres and replace them if the thread depth is below 3mm.
• Be mindful of Aquaplaning on roads where 100/120kmh speeds apply. Aquaplaning occurs where the tyre thread fill with water and the driver is at risk of losing control of the vehicle.
• Drivers should slow and leave plenty of space when passing pedestrians and cyclists.
Further advice on using the road in bad weather can be found at the RSA’s website - www.rsa.ie.
