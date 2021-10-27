HGV caught speeding by Kildare gardaí

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Gardaí recently caught a HGV speeding in County Kildare.
According to the Garda Traffic account on Twitter, the Naas Roads Policing Unit was conducting speed checks near Castledermot when they detected the vehicle travelling at 92kph in a 60kph zone.
The driver was stopped and a FCPN was issued.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.