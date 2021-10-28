Kildare Garda appeal on M9 collision in which man died

Kildare Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to a fatal road traffic collision last week.

Shortly after 7am this morning on Wednesday, October 20, Gardaí responded to a three car collision between Junction 4 and Junction 5 on the M9 Southbound at Castledermot.

The driver of one of the cars, a man in his 80s, was taken to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny in a serious condition, where he later passed.

Another man in his 30s was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

The third person, a woman in her 30s was taken to St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny to be treated for her injuries which were not understood to be life threatening.

The road was closed to allow for a technical examination to take place and later reopened.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045-527730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.