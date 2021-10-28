Search

28/10/2021

Naas court hears woman has video of partner 'smashing up' home

Claim

Abusive man arrested at Naas Courthouse

Naas Courthouse

Kildare Now Reporter

editor@kildarepost.com

A woman claimed at a Naas District Court hearing on October 13 she has a video of her partner allegedly smashing up her home.

The woman sought an interim protection order from the court claiming her partner is violent when he is on drugs.

“I just want safety for me and my son,” she told Naas District Court, adding that the boy is quite young.

The woman told the court that her partner has been taking drugs all her life and the gardaí had visited the home.

She also said that previously her partner had been “ok” but she described him as angry and controlling.

She said she had nowhere to go adding that her dad is in prison for an alleged rape offence.

Judge Desmond Zaidan granted the order and adjourned the matter to March 14 next when her partner will be entitled to address the court.

He advised her to seek the assistance of Teach Tearmainn, which provides services to women and children who have suffered domestic violence and abuse.

He said the organisation would help her without compromising her or her son’s safety.

He also told her she needs to break free because it is not not good for the child to witness his father taking drugs.

“Crying won’t help you, you have to take positive action,” said the judge.

