Man threatened to kill ex-wife, Naas court is told

A man allegedly threatened to kill his ex-wife, it was alleged at a family law hearing at Naas District Court on October 20.

The woman, who sought an interim protection order, told the court that he is taking drugs and has been doing this for eight years.

She said he is aggressive and makes threatening calls and text messages.

The woman, who had the proceedings interpreted by her daughter, also alleged that the man said he would kill her if anything “happens to my son.”

The court heard that the woman said he could have access to the child and she had no objection to this as long as it’s supervised.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said that he has no doubt that there are issues in the case and he has no reason to disbelieve her.

He said the issues would be adequately dealt with by seeking a safety order.