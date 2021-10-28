Search

28/10/2021

Drive-thru in Newbridge may be contributing to traffic congestion, meeting hears

Drive-thru in Newbridge may be contributing to traffic congestion, meeting hears

Senan Hogan

A local municipal district meeting heard a call for a re-think of how the drive-thru facility at McDonalds fast food restaurant in Newbridge operates.
Cllr Peggy O’Dwyer said that the current configuration of the service can lead to congestion beside the outlet on Moorefield Road.
The politician told the Kildare-Newbridge MD meeting: “There is often congestion on the road and the junction beside McDonalds, and this is contributed to by the drive-thru.
“I wonder if we can do something to change the direction of vehicles into McDonalds so it doesn’t affect the flow of passing traffic?”
At the same meeting on October 20, Cllr Suzanne Doyle had asked the Council to provide a report on the number of junctions in Newbridge that are currently functioning beyond capacity.

Capacity
She also requested data on how often capacity is breached and what are the likely impacts of pending large scale developments on key artery routes?
The Council responded that the scale of the question “is too voluminous for the Sustainable Transport Team to manage with current resources”.
A reply added: “In effect, a Traffic Management Plan for Newbridge Town and its Environs would be required to examine the capacity analysis requested.
This is not within our current work schedule to produce.
It is proposed to commence the development of a Transport Strategy for Newbridge in Quarter 4 2021, following the completion of the Kildare Town Transport Strategy.
The Newbridge Transport Strategy is expected to take approximately 12 months to complete.
At the same meeting, Cllr O’Dwyer had asked the Council to consider removing the four parking spaces presently at Henry Street and Charlotte Street junction to create a more seamless traffic flow.
The Council responded that, subject to agreement by the members, this request can be considered as part of the review of pay parking bye-laws.

Local News

