Plans in pipeline for new Newbridge business park

A CGI impression of what the park will look like
Plans have been set in motion for a new Newbridge business park.
According to O’Neill & Company Chartered Surveyors & Auctioneers Ltd, Military Road is the location for Newbridge Enterprise Park, which will comprise a cluster of commercial units in a mixture of varying sizes, with generous car parking throughout the development.
It pointed out the enterprise park, a Treacy Group development, is expected to attract a host of well-known brands, offering more choice to the large local population of Newbridge, to the 5 million plus consumers who visit the Newbridge Retail Park and Whitewater Shopping Centre annually, and to the 450,000 visitors to the nearby Newbridge Silverware facility each year.
Darac O’Neill of O’Neill & Co. commented; ‘’We are delighted to market these commercial units on behalf of the Treacy Group. This development is in a central and extremely busy area. The park itself is an attractive location, and the design lends itself to becoming a popular destination for consumers. We have already had a number of enquiries form interested parties.’’
