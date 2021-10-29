Stores start to open up in new Kildare Village extension

Some new stores have opened their doors at the new €14.5m Kildare Village extension.

Adidas, Johnsons of Elgin, and Anastasia Beverly Hills are open for business. Lindt, which was a pop up shop, has moved to a new permanent home in the new wing.

Shoppers will be excited to see signs up for further boutiques and stores such as Livy, which opens on December 13, Crew Clothing Company, 7 For All Mankind and Sweaty Betty.

Existing resident Calvin Klein will move to it’s new store today, October 29 while Boss will be relocating in time to open up on November 5.

Another addition to the Kildare Village offering will be restaurant, Sprout Kitchen.

The project, on 2.5 hectares adjoining the current site, was originally due to be completed by June 2021 but building work had to be halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The official opening has yet to take place.

Johnstons of Elgin, the luxury Scottish Cashmere and fine Woollens manufacturer, will employ 10 staff and span across 1,377 sq ft, stocking recent collections from the label’s flagship stores on Multrees Walk in Edinburgh and New Bond Street in London.

It said items featured in the boutique include timeless womenswear and menswear ranges, alongside luxurious textile accessories and woven home furnishings.

Established in 1797, Johnstons of Elgin is one of the last few remaining vertical mills in the UK still carrying out all the processes from raw Cashmere and fine Woollen fibres right through to the finished product.

George McNeil, Managing Director Retail at Johnstons of Elgin, said: “As our brand evolves, we have developed our retail presence and decided that Kildare Village was the ideal location for our first official retail outlet site. We are delighted to be working with Kildare Village, one of the most exclusive outlet villages in Europe, and look forward to taking our brand offering to Ireland.

“Our products are made with the upmost care by a team of talented craftspeople at our mills in Elgin and Hawick and the store will stock a range of our luxury Cashmere and fine woolen items. I'm pleased that visitors to Kildare Village will now be able to discover our brand and the story of our rich Scottish heritage.”

Rene Frion, Business Director of Kildare Village, commented: “Kildare Village offers a unique and evolving mix of brands, and we are thrilled to welcome Johnstons of Elgin. Our luxury shopping destination is delivering market-leading growth in the post COVID-19 environment, and we are confident the addition of the Johnstons of Elgin boutique will see this momentum continue.”

Meanwhile, the new Adidas store was also recently launched by Joey Carberry and Sene Naoupu.