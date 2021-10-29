Dozens of apartments to be built in South Kildare

A design image of the development / Vivian Cummins & Associates Ltd
Planning permission has been granted for 38 apartments in Athy.
The project will include the demolition of derelict buildings on a site between Leinster Street, Nelson's Yard and Mount Hawkins.
Also included are 60 cycle spaces and 14 car parking spaces.
The estimated construction value of the project is €6.5m, according to the BuildingInfo database.
The development includes the refurbishment of a protected building to include change of use of the ground floor from a licensed premises to a one-bedroom ground-floor apartment and a two-bedroom first-floor apartment.
The plans include 12 two-bed duplex apartments and four one-bedroom apartments.
Also on the site will be 10 one-bedroom apartments and 10 two bedroom duplex apartments.
The developers will be making alterations to the public road and footpath and creating pedestrian access.
