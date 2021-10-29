Teen appeared before Naas District Court in connection with 'Sphishing' scam on Snapchat

File Pic
A teenager caught up in a social media phishing scam, also known as "sphishing," appeared in Naas District Court last week.
The juvenile in question is accused of taking €3,000 from a Bank of Ireland customer for another man based in Navan.
Aisling Murphy, the defence for the defendant, told Judge Desmond Zaidan that the juvenile accepted full responsibility for their actions and noted his co-operation with gardaí when arrested.
She added that her client is now studying in England, and has a bright future ahead of him.
The case will reappear in Naas Court on November 25, where a book of evidence is due to be presented.
