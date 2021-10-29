New storage facility planned for Naas, planning permission documents show

File Pic
Recent planning permission documents show that a new storage facility is being planned for Naas.
Gallen Crane & Truck Hire Limited, which is also based in the area, has sought permission from Kildare County Council to construct the facility, for prefabricated modular buildings, in addition to a new road entrance and a perimeter fence at Station Road in Allenwood Middle.
The date received is listed as October 27, while due date is listed as December 21.
The submission-by date was listed as November 30.
