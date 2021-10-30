Locals admire bewitching display in centre of Kildare town

A talented artist who created seven-foot-tall Halloween witches for Kildare town is convinced that street art transformed his life.

Maddenstown resident Pat Munnelly discovered the benefits of art therapy while undergoing psychiatric help over five years ago.

The 53-year-old now creates imaginative and highly original sculptures from everyday recycled materials.

Three Halloween witches currently on display in Market Square were made out of old curtains, tree branches from the garden and discarded string.

Pat said: “I was introduced to the wonderful power of art therapy while I was getting psychiatric help and it transformed my life.

“I count myself lucky that my street art is being admired and loved by people.”

He added: “Witches have a bad reputation but they were creating medicines in old days in Ireland long before doctors.”

Pat added: “It’s like an out of body experience to see people looking at the work and taking selfies with them.

“I sit in the car and watch people’s reactions to the art, especially children who get great wonder out of them.”

Pat credits his mother Betty for his creative talent as she was a dressmaker.

He said: “She made all her own clothes and everyone just took that for granted.

“For my work, the ideas and the creations are just something that comes to me. I never know what is going to come out. I live through my art now.”

Pat also creates and sells Christmas wreaths, bird boxes and picture frames.