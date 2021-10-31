20 troops from Kildare preparing for tour of duty in Lebanon

Troops on parade at Sarsfield Barracks in Limerick / PHOTOS: IRISH DEFENCE FORCES
A total of 20 soldiers from Co Kildare are to deploy to Lebanon in November with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).
The 119th Infantry Battalion was reviewed at Sarsfield Barracks in Limerick City last week by Minister for Defence Simon Coveney accompanied by the Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Seán Clancy.
The ceremonial occasion, where Covid-19 guidelines were stringently adhered to, consisted of a parade, Ministerial Inspection and address.
The unit, which has been in training for the past two months, is made up of 352 personnel comprising 343 Irish and nine Maltese soldiers.
The troops will undergo a two-week period of isolation, in a Defence Forces installation, prior to departure and will repeat this isolation period on arrival in their area of operations.
