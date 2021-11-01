Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, November 1

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peg) McGrath (née Twomey)

Skehana, Castlecomer, Kilkenny / Cork / Kildare



Margaret (Peg) McGrath (nee Twomey) : 30th Oct, 2021

Skehana, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny

and formerly of Lissacresig, Co. Cork

Sallins & Downings Cross, Prosperous, Co. Kildare

Peacefully at Home. Peg will be sadly missed by her son Troy, and partner Sirkku, daughter Ramona and son-in-law Richard, sister Eileen, grandchildren Amanda, Jessica, Raymond, Dawn, Carrie, Leanne, Dylan and Rory, and great grandchildren, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

Pre-deceased by her loving husband Myley, brothers Mat and Dan, sister Noreen, and nephew Matthew.

MAY PEG REST IN PEACE

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Daniel (Dan) Murphy

Bolton Hill, Moone, Kildare



Daniel (Dan) Murphy, Bolton Hill, Moone, Co. Kildare – 31st October 2021 suddenly at Naas Hospital; predeceased by his brother Nicholas and sister Nelly; sadly missed by his loving wife Marian, daughters Niamh, Aoife and Orla, son-in-law Derek, brothers Thomas and Peter, sisters Kathleen, Ann, Mary and Elizabeth, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Kieran and Cliona, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Dan rest in peace.

House private please.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Brendan O'FLYNN

Standhouse Road, Newbridge, Kildare / Naas, Kildare



O'FLYNN Brendan (Standhouse Road, Newbridge and late of Naas, Co. Kildare) - 29th October 2021 (peacefully) at home with his loving family by his side. Sadly missed by his loving wife Marlene, daughter Aisling, sons Gearoid and Rory, son-in-law Alex, daughter-in-law Corinna, grandchildren Aoife, Dearbhla, Orna, Isla-Rose and Declan, brothers Paddy and Fr. Seamus, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence on Monday from 4 o'clock with prayers at 7 o'clock (for family and close friends). Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30 o'clock to arrive at Cill Mhuire, Ballymany, Newbridge for 11 o'clock Mass. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://newbridgeparish.ie/cill-mhuire-church

Funeral afterwards to St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh.

https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/donate-now/

The death has occurred of Noel Stanley

Leixlip, Kildare / Woodford, Galway



STANLEY Noel (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Woodford, Co. Galway) October 29th, 2021 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Earlsbrook House Nursing Home, Bray.

Beloved husband of the late Betty and dear father of Deirdre, Clare and Paul;

Sadly missed by his loving daughters, son, grandchildren Katie, Cian, Niall, Siobhán and Liam, great-granddaughter Ruby, son-in-law Peter, daughter-in-law Dagmar, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan on Wednesday evening (3rd. November) from 5pm until 8pm.

Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Thursday morning (4th. November) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery.

Noel’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online on Thursday morning by following this link below;

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/our-ladys-nativity

Please continue to wear face masks, use hand sanitizer and adhere to social distancing guidelines at all times.

Family flowers only, please, donations if desired to The Irish Heart Foundation.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”

The death has occurred of Des HIGGINS

Friends Meeting House, Fr. Kearns Street, Edenderry, Offaly / Naas, Kildare



Late of Naas, Co. Kildare. Retired Air Corps, Baldonnel and President of Edenderry Golf Club. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving family; son and daughter David and Dawn, daughter-in-law Katie, grandchildren Nathan, Lucy, Alfie and Aidan, brothers, sisters, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Des Rest in Peace

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to

The Irish Cancer Society.

The death has occurred of Michael O'Neill

Claregate Street, Kildare Town, Kildare



Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Beech Park nursing home surrounded by his loving family. Farther of the late Phil O'Connell, father-in-law of the late Bob Cole and Sue Cosgrave. Sadly missed by his loving wife of 70 years Philomena, daughter Colette, sons Michael and Brian, daughter-in-law Katie, son in law Michael O Connell, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Michael Rest In Peace

Reposing at McWeys Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town, on Sunday from 5pm with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Monday to arrive at The Carmelite Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town. Please respect Government and HSE guidelines at all times. House Private Please.

Michael's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link:

https://churchcamlive.ie/carmelite-friary-church-kildare/