Council's refusal of proposed Naas homes project is appealed

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála against Kildare County Council's decision to refuse planning permission to Tetrarch Property Investment Limited for development on a 2.4 hectare site located at Fishery Lane, Naas.
Planners made a decision to refuse planning permission in September.
The proposed development consists of seven detached houses comprising six four-bed and one five-bed dwellings.
Additionally, the proposed development provides for some 1.77 hectares of public open space.
A total of 20 vehicle parking spaces are also in the plans.
The estimated construction value of the project is €3m, according to construction database, Construction Information Services.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.