Detached home with large gardens has €95k price tag

The property for sale
This detached two-bedroom house is for sale with a price tag of €95,000.
The property is situated approximately 6km east of Borris town centre.
It's for sale at the BidX1 online auction next week.
There are large gardens to the front and rear.
The home extends to approximately 97 sq. m (1,044 sq. ft).
The overall site area spans approximately 0.36 hectares (0.88 acre).
The property is subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €6,000 per annum.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.