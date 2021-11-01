Temporary water outage in Maynooth this week, Kildare County Council confirm

File Pic
Kildare County Council (KCC) has confirmed that a temporary water outage will occur in Maynooth later this week.
Waterworks crew will replace a leaking fire hydrant at No 50 Maynooth Park, Maynooth on Wednesday November 3.
KCC added that supply to Laurence’s Avenue, Maynooth Park, Greenfield Drive, Straffan Way and Carton Court will be affected from 10am until 5pm.
