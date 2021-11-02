Search

02/11/2021

Architect appointed to progress major upgrade to Naas Garda Station

€3m upgrade to Naas Garda Station is welcomed as boost to local policing

Naas Garda Station / GoogleMaps

Progress is continuing on preparations for a major upgrade of Naas Garda Station.

A new Property Exhibits Management System (PEMS) will form a major part of the refurbishment to the policing hub on the Kilcullen Road in the town.

The PEMS will store and itemise exhibits used in the prosecution of offences in court. 

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said a architect has been appointed to finalise tender documents in relation to the Naas project.

The Commissioner said in the monthly September report to the Policing Authority: "

"The OPW has informed An Garda Síochána that it has appointed a senior architect to assess and finalise the tender documents."

The top-ranking garda said a meeting is scheduled with the OPW for mid-October was due to discuss the associated timeframes and all aspects of the programme."

Similar projects are planned for garda stations in Drogheda and Tallaght.

The PEMS in Naas is part of an overall upgrade to the garda station estimated to cost €3m.

Also included in the works will be an modernisation of kitchen facilities, a new floor covering in the Public Office, alterations to the Communications Room as well as external maintenance works.

Naas was the local Divisional Garda HQ until the amalgamation of the Kildare Division with the Offaly/Laois Garda Division last year saw the HQ relocated from Naas to Portlaoise.

