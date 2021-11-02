Council rules out adding any new routes to current salting programme

Gritting roads with salt or sand
Kildare Co Council has said that it cannot currently add any new routes to its salting programme.
Councillor Anne Connolly had asked that the local authority include the Feighcullen to Milltown road during winter 2021.
However the Council said it operates a total of 10 salting routes as set out in the Winter Maintenance Plan.
A spokesperson added: "These routes operate at full capacity which precludes the Council from making any changes.
"Given the capacity constraints, the addition of sections of road would require the removal of sections of existing routes covered under the Winter Maintenance Plan."
The ten separate routes being salted cover a total distance of 680 km of road.
No further extension is possible due to the current level of resources and availability of drivers and vehicles.
