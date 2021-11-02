Plans for new shop at Kildare service station

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
Planning permission is being sought for the change of use of an existing tyre fitting building / motor factors in Moyvalley.
Being proposed on the site at Moyvalley Station, Royal Oak is a new service station shop unit with stores and toilets.
Also in the plans are two new fuel pump stands and canopy.
The planning application was made by Moyvalley Home Heating Oil Limited.
