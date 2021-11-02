Local NCT Centre giving out free rain ponchos to customers waiting outside

The operators of the NCT Centre in Naas said they offer free rain ponchos to customers waiting outside.

Currently, people must queue outside in all weathers while their vehicles are being tested.

An existing waiting room inside can only accommodate a small number of people due to social distancing requirements.

Applus Inspection Services Ltd, which operates the National Car Testing service on behalf of the Road Safety Authority, said that customers are advised to wear suitable clothing before attending and disposable rain ponchos are also available.

A spokesperson for Applus Inspection Services Ltd, said: “Unfortunately due to social distancing guidelines we feel it would not be appropriate to provide a covered sheltered area outside the test centres.

“If we were to provide a shelter outside for customers to wait this would encourage customers to congregate in one area together with no room for social distancing amongst them.

“We do advise customers in advance to dress appropriately and provide customers with disposable rain ponchos if they need them.”

Cllr Peggy O’Dwyer had earlier called for sheltered facilities for customers while they wait at the NCT Centre.

She told the Leader: “While the service can only be described as very efficient and the staff extremely courteous, the waiting area during testing needs to be reconsidered.”

She added: “Having visited the centre recently, people were queuing outside with no facilities from inclement weather.

“With the evenings getting darker soon it also will be a concern with the risk of falls.

“Prior to Covid-19 no restrictions were necessary in the waiting room but this is no longer the case.

“I have made contact with the NCT operators suggesting that they consider installing some outdoor facility similar to that was seen in other areas as an alternative to standing out in the cold and rain.”

It is believed that building any type of permanent or semi-permanent buildings for waiting customers may require planning permission.

Some large supermarkets provided marquee-type structures in their car parks when queues formed due to customer quotas during recent lockdowns.