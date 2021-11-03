Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, November 3

The death has occurred of Marie Cleary (née Bowen)

Maynooth, Kildare / Leixlip, Kildare



Cleary (née Bowen) (Silken Vale, Maynooth and formerly of River Forest and St. Mary’s Park, Leixlip, Co. Kildare) October 30th. 2021, (Suddenly), at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Marie, beloved wife of the late Mark and dear mother of Mark, Emma and the late Sarah-Jane. Sadly missed by her loving son, daughter, grandchildren Aimee, Jamie, Adam and Lexi, mother Fran, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at her home, 6, The Arches, Silken Vale, Maynooth, on Wednesday evening (3rd November) from 6pm until 8pm.

Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip, on Thursday afternoon (4th November) arriving for Requiem Mass at 1.30pm.

The Mass may also be viewed by following the link below: https://churchmedia.tv/camera/our-ladys-nativity

Cremation afterwards in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

You may also follow the committal service in Newlands Cross Crematorium by following the link below;

Chapel Webstream - Dublin Cemeteries Trust (dctrust.ie)

Please continue to wear face masks, use hand sanitizer and adhere to social distancing guidelines at all times.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

The death has occurred of Marie Dowling (née Maguire)

Standhouse Lawns, Newbridge, Kildare



Suddenly at her home, beloved daughter of the late John and Carmel and sister of the late Willie. Marie will be sadly missed by her loving husband Noel, daughter Trina, sons Michael and Noel, grandchildren Cameron, Kayla, Nathan and Katie, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Marie Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday from 3.00p.m. until 8.00p.m.(for family and close friends only) with Prayers at 7.00p.m. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.00a.m. in Cill Mhuire Church, Ballymany, followed by burial in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

In line with government advice, the use of face coverings and social distancing guidelines will apply. The family wish to thank you for your support and understanding at this most difficult time.

House private please.

Family flowers only, please.

Marie's Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.00a.m. can be viewed on the following link:

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/cill-mhuire-church

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Down Syndrome Ireland www.downsyndrome.ie

The death has occurred of Lynda Doyle (née Wollaston)

Clúain Dara, Kildangan, Kildare



Beloved wife of Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving siblings, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Interment will take place in St Evin's Cemetery Monasterevin on Thursday at 11:00am.

The death has occurred of Martin (Hoppy) Hopkins

Clonuff, Broadford, Kildare



Martin (Hoppy) Hopkins, Clonuff, Broadford, Co. Kildare. November 2nd 2021, peacefully in the wonderful care of Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore. Loving husband of Serena and adored father of Yvonne, Rebecca, Conor and Ruari. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Mary, brother Tom, sisters Maureen and Angela, Mother in law Mary, sisters in law, brothers in law, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.

May Martin Rest in Peace.

His remains will be reposing at his family home on Thursday 4th from 12 midday with prayers at 7 pm. Funeral Mass Friday in St Mary’s Church Broadford at 12 noon and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to government advice, the capacity of the church is limited to 50% please adhere to covid 19 restrictions regarding face masks, handshaking and social distancing while attending the funeral. Those that would have liked to attend, but due to regulations, cannot may leave a message in the condolences section below and you may view Martin’s Mass at www. Midlands funerals live youtube channel.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Midland Hospital Tullamore.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”

The death has occurred of Esther Lawlor (née Dunne)

Battlemount Narraghmore, Athy, Kildare



Esther (Mag) Lawlor (Nee Dunne).

Predeceased by her granddaughter Gemma.

Beloved wife of 56 years to Jimmy, her sons Eamonn, Seamus (Clonmel) and Ciaran. Her daughters in law, Andrea, Thèrèse and Tracey. Her beloved grandchildren. The extended Dunne and Lawlor Family. Her many close friends and neighbours. Esther was an amazing person who will be deeply missed.

House Private.