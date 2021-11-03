Kildare Gardaí step in to carry out local speed checks after residents complain

FILE PHOTO
Kildare Gardaí decided to check the speed of vehicles on a local road after complaints from residents.
Officers set up the speed check operation on the Nurney Road out of Monasterevin.
Gardaí said that every vehicle checked was travelling under the prevailing speed limit.
Gardaí said: "Following complaints from local residents in the area, Gardaí carried out a speed check at Gurteenoona, Nurney Road, Monasterevin.
"We're happy to report that everyone was obeying the speed limit.
"Gardaí are asking all road users to take care on the roads as we enter the winter period."
