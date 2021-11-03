Catalytic converter stolen from car in Straffan

File Photo of a catalytic converter
A catalytic converter was taken from a vehicle in the Straffan area on Saturday.
The incident happened between 12.30pm and 4.30pm.
Gardaí are anxious to speak to the driver of a Renault Megane (06 WH 865) seen in the area at the time to help them with their inquiries.
Gardaí said: "Gardaí are investigating an incident of theft that occurred in Straffan where a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle on the 30th October 2021 at 12.30pm.
"No arrests have been made. Investigations are going."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.