Warning about "socialising" as over 3,000 Covid-19 cases reported today

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has revealed it has today been notified of 3,174 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of 8am today, 460 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 86 are in ICU.

There has been a total of 5,492 deaths related to COVID-19 notified in Ireland. This includes 56 deaths newly notified in the past week (since last Wednesday).

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “Over the past week, incidence is increasing rapidly in those aged 19-24 years and across all adult age groups up to 75 years. This high incidence is likely associated with mid-term socialising and greater levels of social activity across communities.

“If you socialise, be mindful of your contacts in the days after, especially consider anyone you may meet who may be immunocompromised or vulnerable to COVID-19.

“If you experience symptoms isolate immediately and arrange a PCR test. Do not go to school, college or socialise until you receive a negative result.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group said: “Incidence is high and increasing. Test positivity has increased across all age groups. The level of socialisation in the population is at its greatest level since the pandemic began. While we have high vaccine uptake in our country, it is not the only intervention needed to suppress waves of infection. Infection prevention action in your own daily life will help limit transmission in your own circles, as well as the wider community.”



Professor Martin Cormican, Clinical Lead on Infection Prevention, HSE; “Life is gradually getting back to normal and with most people out and about again. This helps common viruses to spread and there are a lot of different viruses about. There are things you can do to protect you and your family from catching COVID and other viruses.

“The key things are to get all the recommended vaccines for you, avoid crowded indoor places when you can, keep your social circle small, wear a mask and clean your hands where recommended, keep some distance from other people when you can and ask people not to visit your home if they have a virus. If someone in the family catches a virus they can help to protect others in the house if they can keep to themselves, clean their hands and use a mask and have some ventilation as much as practical if they are in a room with others.

“Please remember that whatever type of virus you have COVID-19, flu or something else you need to keep away from work, school, clubs any kind of social or religious gathering until 2 days after your symptoms have gone. This is to keep you from spreading the virus to other people.”

Dr Cillian De Gascun, Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory and Medical Virologist said: “Booster doses of vaccine have been recommended for anyone over the age of 60, anyone immunocompromised, and Healthcare Workers.

“While we know the vaccines remain very effective in protecting against severe disease and hospitalisation, recent data indicate that vaccine effectiveness in preventing infection and transmission of SARS-CoV-2 may decline over time. As such, even when vaccinated, you should continue to be mindful of your potential to transmit the virus to others, and continue to adhere to the other public health measures.”