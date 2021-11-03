New café opens in Kildare Town

FILE PHOTO
A new café has opened in Kildare town in recent days.
The Two Mugs premises is located on the Fairgreen off Station Road.
It's conveniently located for parents travelling on local school runs.
In recent weeks, locals have also seen the Agape gourmet restaurant relocate to the refurbished former Grace's Bar and Lounge on Market Square.
