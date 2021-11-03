Fans missing live gigs are snapping up portraits of their idols including Christy Moore

Striking life-like portraits of famous music stars such as Kildare's Christy Moore are being snapped up by fans who are missing live gigs due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The black and white artworks of frontmen such Bruce Springsteen - who has ancestral roots in Rathangan - are produced by Dublin-based artist Vincent Keeling.

Music fans who are nostalgic about attending live concerts are buying the portraits to put on their walls.

Vincent, aged in his 40s, said: "There's a lot of interest in the portraits at the moment. It must be the times we live in."

He added: "It's a collection of famous face portraits I’ve painted over many moons.

"I really just picked people that I liked or had some meaning for me, and thus it’s turned into something of an eclectic mix."

Other stars no longer with us which have been painted by Vincent include Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott, Luke Kelly of the Dubliners and Rory Gallagher.

Vincent revealed that singer MacGowan visited him a few years ago to sign the portrait of him which was being bought by the crooner's friend.

Vincent recalled: "Shane chatted for ages, asking me lots of questions about the painting, and also had an impressive knowledge of art and artists.

"He really took the time with me. A pleasure to meet him, and a great memory."

Famous writers that Vincent has painted include James Joyce, Oscar Wilde, Samuel Beckett.

Other portraits feature David Bowie, Leonard Cowen, Prince and Bob Dylan.

Vincent was accepted into the coveted Royal Hibernian Academy Annual Exhibition at the age of 18 - one of the youngest ever.

A former owner of the Keeling Gallery in Dublin city, he has since exhibited widely in Ireland as well in galleries and exhibitions abroad.

The limited edition artworks, which are also being purchased as Christmas gifts, are all signed and numbered and can be shipped safely from Dublin. Framing options are also available.

The artworks are available on: www.vincentkeeling.com.