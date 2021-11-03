Newbridge native appointed to high-ranking role in Defence Forces

Newbridge native Brigadier General Rossa Mulcahy is the Defence Forces Assistant Chief of Staff with effect from 19th of October 2021, having been appointed by the government.

In this role he is responsible for organisation transformation, capability development, innovation, risk management, corporate governance, and industrial relations.

Brigadier General Mulcahy has previously served as Director of Strategic Planning Branch from Feb 2020, where he was responsible for Strategy Development, Defence Policy Programme Implementation, Defence Forces’ Annual Plans, and International Security and Defence Policy coordination. From 2019 he was the Director of Communications and Information Services, with cyber being one of his areas of responsibility.

Brigadier General Mulcahy has served in all of the Communication and Information Services (CIS) Corps Units within the Army; he has held appointments in the Joint Command and Staff School and the Defence Forces’ Management Information Framework Section as a Lieutenant Colonel.

Rossa’s educational qualifications include a Bachelor of Commerce from NUIG, a Higher Diploma in Information Technology from NUIM, a Bachelor of Science in Management Information Systems from UCD, a Master of Arts in Leadership Management and Defence Studies from NUIM and most recently a Professional Diploma in Strategy Development and Innovation from the Smurfit Business School, UCD. He is a graduate of the Defence Forces’ Senior Command & Staff Course (2008) and the US Army Command and General Staff College (2011).

His overseas experience includes:

Three (3) deployments to Lebanon with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL)

Two (2) years on deployment to Syria and Lebanon with the United Nations Truce Supervision Organisation (UNTSO)

Deployment as Irish National Senior and Deputy KLE Branch at NATO’s Resolute Support mission, in Kabul, Afghanistan

Brig Gen Mulcahy is a native of Newbridge Co. Kildare and currently lives in Naas with his family. He is married to Lorna and they have two daughters, Caoimhe and Laoise, both of whom are in 3rd Level education.