Intel workers donate 460 blankets to Kildare nursing homes

Intel Ireland employees recently made 460 no-sew fleece blankets which were donated to residents of the six local nursing homes in Leixlip, Celbridge and Maynooth.

Across Intel’s 145 sites worldwide there is a network of Corporate Services employees who are responsible for everything from site selection, security, and cafeteria services to managing the Intel Air Shuttle and everyday operations.

This Corporate Services (CS) group, which has thousands of employees, delivers world class factory and office infrastructure at Intel’s multiple sites ensuring one of the safest and coolest workplaces in the world.

In Ireland there are more than 300 CS employees working at the Leixlip campus and recently they all took part in a Global CS Giveback challenge which set the ambitious target of having every CS employee across the world take part in a volunteering activity to support the communities in which Intel operates.

Because of the nature of the CS organisation’s work, some employees have been working onsite at the Intel campus whilst others have been working from home since early last year. With this in mind, the Giveback activity was structured so that everyone could participate together, even though physically apart.

The Ireland CS Giveback Day took place throughout October and saw CS employees put their efforts into making no-sew fleece blankets for residents of the six local nursing homes in Leixlip, Celbridge and Maynooth. The nursing homes which received donations were; Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip; TLC Centre Maynooth; Maynooth Lodge Nursing Home; Moyglare Nursing Home, Maynooth; Elmhall Nursing Home, Celbridge; and Glenashling Nursing Home, Celbridge.

A total of 460 blankets were donated between the nursing homes with more than 2,000 volunteer hour put into the project from the CS employees in Ireland.

Intel’s External Relations Manager Lisa Harlow said; “We have a long and proud tradition of volunteering at Intel and we were delighted to be able to complete this Giveback project to support our local communities here in North Kildare. All of the employees in our Corporate services group got involved and spent hours creating these beautiful blankets. The blankets have found a fitting home with our local nursing homes who are such an integral part of the community ”