Search

04/11/2021

Intel workers donate 460 blankets to Kildare nursing homes

Intel workers donate 460 blankets to Kildare nursing homes

Reporter:

Reporter

Intel Ireland employees recently made 460 no-sew fleece blankets which were donated to residents of the six local nursing homes in Leixlip, Celbridge and Maynooth. 

Across Intel’s 145 sites worldwide there is a network of Corporate Services employees who are responsible for everything from site selection, security, and cafeteria services to managing the Intel Air Shuttle and everyday operations.

This Corporate Services (CS) group, which has thousands of employees, delivers world class factory and office infrastructure at Intel’s multiple sites ensuring one of the safest and coolest workplaces in the world.

In Ireland there are more than 300 CS employees working at the Leixlip campus and recently they all took part in a Global CS Giveback challenge which set the ambitious target of having every CS employee across the world take part in a volunteering activity to support the communities in which Intel operates.

Because of the nature of the CS organisation’s work, some employees have been working onsite at the Intel campus whilst others have been working from home since early last year. With this in mind, the Giveback activity was structured so that everyone could participate together, even though physically apart.

The Ireland CS Giveback Day took place throughout October and saw CS employees put their efforts into making no-sew fleece blankets for residents of the six local nursing homes in Leixlip, Celbridge and Maynooth. The nursing homes which received donations were; Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip; TLC Centre Maynooth; Maynooth Lodge Nursing Home; Moyglare Nursing Home, Maynooth; Elmhall Nursing Home, Celbridge; and Glenashling Nursing Home, Celbridge.

A total of 460 blankets were donated between the nursing homes with more than 2,000 volunteer hour put into the project from the CS employees in Ireland. 

Intel’s External Relations Manager Lisa Harlow said; “We have a long and proud tradition of volunteering at Intel and we were delighted to be able to complete this Giveback project to support our local communities here in North Kildare. All of the employees in our Corporate services group got involved and spent hours creating these beautiful blankets. The blankets have found a fitting home with our local nursing homes who are such an integral part of the community ”

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media