Four year-old Kildare girl gets date for life changing spine surgery as fundraising continues

A four-year-old Newbridge girl has received a date for life changing spine surgery as the campaign to raise €130,000 to fund the treatment continues.

Little Sophia Bray's mum, Laura is overwhelmed with the response to the fundraising drive.

“We have an absolutely amazing community behind us and rooting for Sophia. Everyone's kindness, those who organised fundraisers, raffles and people who donated, we cannot thank you enough. We are forever grateful to you all,” she said.

With €19,000 raised of the €130,000 target, the family know they have a long way to go.

Sophia, who was diagnosed with cerebal palsy when she was eight months old, is confined to a wheelchair and can only walk for short distances in a walker.

To improve her quality of life, her family have arranged for Sophia to have pioneering surgery in the US called SDR.

This is carried out in St Louis hospital with Dr Park who has carried out more than 4,000 SDR surgeries and has helped many children to be able to walk independently.

Many local businesses have carried out their own fundraising events.

Retro Mane Hair Boutique in Newbridge held a special blowdry day for Sophia on November 1.

“The amazing team worked their day off to raise money for Sophia's surgery. They raised an amazing €440 through blowdrys, donations and raffles. They go above and beyond and their clients are amazing and so kind and support us so much,” said Laura.

“Margaret Harrington and Michelle O'Brien had a halloween party in Faith in Naas and raised an amazing €550 for Sophia. They are absolutely fantastic and so kind. They are currently doing another raffle this week for Sophia. Their friends and family are so supportive and we appreciate it so much.”

Another local business who supported the fundrasing drive was Alex's Nail Bar in Newbridge.

“Alex also worked her day off to help raise money for Sophia. She raised an amazing €200 and has very 2kindly donated vouchers for raffles. She is so supportive and so kind. We really appreciate it,” she added.

Laura also thanked Cathy Davies and Majella McKay from Pamper me Beautiful for donating the balloons for the day and April Collins of April's Cakes and Bakes for the cupcakes and brownies.

Laura explained they have received a date for Sophia's surgery in March. There is a big push on to raise as much money as they can between now and then. The four-year-old will need two surgeries, two weeks apart, as well as intensive specialist physiotherapy after the operation and when she arrives home.

You can follow Sophia's Wish to Walk page on facebook where they have amazing raffles coming up for hotels, signed jerseys, racing membership, race day at mondello, race day packages and signed boxing gloves and so much more.

“Thanks to everyone who donated these fantastic prizes for us to raffle. If anyone would like to donate anything for us to raffle to raise money or to hold a raffle or even has any ideas for us for fundraisers, do reach out,” said the Newbridge mum.

“We would really appreciate it so much. Our details on the facebook page. Thank you everyone for your support we will never forget it.”

You can find out more information on Sophia's wish to walk on the Go Fund me website.