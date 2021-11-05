Search

05/11/2021

Four year-old Kildare girl gets date for life changing spine surgery as fundraising continues

Sophia's wish to walk

Four year-old Kildare girl gets date for life changing spine surgery as fundraising continues

Retro Mane Hair Boutique in Newbridge held a special blowdry day for Sophia on November 1

Reporter:

Niamh O'Donoghue

Email:

niamh.odonoghue@leinsterleader.ie

A four-year-old Newbridge girl has received a date for life changing spine surgery as the campaign to raise €130,000 to fund the treatment continues.

Little Sophia Bray's mum, Laura is overwhelmed with the response to the fundraising drive.

“We have an absolutely amazing community behind us and rooting for Sophia. Everyone's kindness, those who organised fundraisers, raffles and people who donated, we cannot thank you enough. We are forever grateful to you all,” she said.

With €19,000 raised of the €130,000 target, the family know they have a long way to go.

Sophia, who was diagnosed with cerebal palsy when she was eight months old, is confined to a wheelchair and can only walk for short distances in a walker.

To improve her quality of life, her family have arranged for Sophia to have pioneering surgery in the US called SDR.

This is carried out in St Louis hospital with Dr Park who has carried out more than 4,000 SDR surgeries and has helped many children to be able to walk independently.

Many local businesses have carried out their own fundraising events.

Retro Mane Hair Boutique in Newbridge held a special blowdry day for Sophia on November 1.

“The amazing team worked their day off to raise money for Sophia's surgery. They raised an amazing €440 through blowdrys, donations and raffles. They go above and beyond and their clients are amazing and so kind and support us so much,” said Laura.

“Margaret Harrington and Michelle O'Brien had a halloween party in Faith in Naas and raised an amazing €550 for Sophia. They are absolutely fantastic and so kind. They are currently doing another raffle this week for Sophia. Their friends and family are so supportive and we appreciate it so much.”

Another local business who supported the fundrasing drive was Alex's Nail Bar in Newbridge.

“Alex also worked her day off to help raise money for Sophia. She raised an amazing €200 and has very 2kindly donated vouchers for raffles. She is so supportive and so kind. We really appreciate it,” she added.

Laura also thanked Cathy Davies and Majella McKay from Pamper me Beautiful for donating the balloons for the day and April Collins of April's Cakes and Bakes for the cupcakes and brownies.

Laura explained they have received a date for Sophia's surgery in March. There is a big push on to raise as much money as they can between now and then. The four-year-old will need two surgeries, two weeks apart, as well as intensive specialist physiotherapy after the operation and when she arrives home.

You can follow Sophia's Wish to Walk page on facebook where they have amazing raffles coming up for hotels, signed jerseys, racing membership, race day at mondello, race day packages and signed boxing gloves and so much more.

“Thanks to everyone who donated these fantastic prizes for us to raffle. If anyone would like to donate anything for us to raffle to raise money or to hold a raffle or even has any ideas for us for fundraisers, do reach out,” said the Newbridge mum.

“We would really appreciate it so much. Our details on the facebook page. Thank you everyone for your support we will never forget it.”

You can find out more information on Sophia's wish to walk on the Go Fund me website.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media