BREAKING: Emergency services at scene of serious accident on Kildare motorway

Kilcullen
Emergency services personnel are at the scene of a serious motorway accident this afternoon.
The accident took place on the M9 between junctions one and two on the outskirts of Kilcullen.
Gardaí are the scene at the scene of what they say is a serious collision between the two junctions on the southbound section of the route, which carries traffic to the south east of the country.
Traffic has been reduced to a single lane lane.
Gardaí say delays can be expected and a witness reported a significant build-up of vehicles.
It's understood that a lorry and car may have been involved in the accident and there was no immediate news concerning the welfare of any occupants of the vehicles.
