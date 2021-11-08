Naas gardaí arrest motorist for multiple offences

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Gardaí in Naas recently stopped a motorist for multiple offences last night.
According to the Garda Traffic account on Twitter, the Roads Policing in Naas detected a motorist speeding at 174 km/h in an 120 km/h zone on the M4.
In addition, it was discovered that the motorist was an unaccompanied Learner Permit holder, and had also failed roadside test for cannabis.
The motorist was arrested.
FCPNs have been issued and their vehicle has been impounded.
