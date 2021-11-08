Firm in Kildare wants to raise awareness about NGN phone number changes

A member of a family-run Kildare organisation has expressed concerns that recent changes announced by the Communications Regulation (ComReg) could potentially cause confusion.

Sales & Marketing Manager of call centre Kendlebell Naas, Ross Hamilton, said his firm wishes to raise awareness about the announcement that three Non-Geographic Numbers (NGN), 1850, 1890 and 076 numbers, will cease operation from January 1 2022.

Mr Hamilton explained: "I haven’t really heard the changes being covered too much in the mainstream media."

"I see lots of branded vehicles and signs out there in the public, listing 1850 and 1890 numbers, yet to be updated."

"We just want to get the word out there, especially for older citizens who may not be overly tech-savvy."

Mr Hamilton added that ComReg initially announced a review into the numbers, which were the subject of confusion by many customers, in 2017.

The following year, ComReg agreed to “phase out” the NGNs 1850, 1890 and 076, while retaining 1800 and 0818.

It said in a statement: “Com Reg considers that two to three years should be sufficient time for users to migrate to these numbers, while minimising any costs or disruption that might result.”

Speaking on what Kendlebell has done to prepare for these changes, Mr Hamilton said: "We initially engaged our customers on this is May, so we have been working on the alternatives and the change over for a good while."

"For our customers on these soon-to-be obsolete lines, we, where possible, have given them the option of two numbers, 0818 and 1800."

"We have also attached introductions at the start of these 'old numbers' notifying people that the numbers will change come January 1."

Mr Hamilton recommended for anyone who wishes to learn more about NGNs to visit Kendlebell's website page on the subject, at kbvo.ie/non-geographic-number-changes/.