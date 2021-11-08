Kildare Gardaí arrest man on train for allegedly obstructing officers

Local gardaí on a train / Kildare Garda Division
Gardai from Kildare Division yesterday carried out patrols of trains and train stations to prevent anti social behaviour and to support Irish Rail staff.
Gardaí said one man was arrested for alleged obstruction during a drug search.
He has been charged and will appear before Naas District Court later this month.
The ongoing operations are targeting potential anti social behaviour on local trains and at rail stations.
Officers may also carry out searches under the Misuse of Drugs Act and detect public order offences.
Four Closure Orders and one Improvement Order were served on food businesses during the month of October for breaches of food safety legislation.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.