08/11/2021

New apartments planned for Maynooth, planning permission documents show

New apartments planned for Maynooth, planning permission documents show

Ciarán Mather

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

New apartments are being planned for Maynooth, recent planning permission documents have shown.

The application, which was made under one Peter Robinson, seeks permission from Kildare County Council (KCC) to allow for the conversion of a vernacular farm outbuilding/stables block into four apartments at Crinstown in Maynooth, with an Eircode listed as W23 A891.

Mr Robinson also wishes to install a proprietary effluent treatment system, and all associated ancillary site-works, in addition to the construction of a two-storey extension to the rear of the second planned apartment.

The application type is listed as "retention" with a submission-by date listed for December 1 2021.

The due date and decision date are both yet to be confirmed.

