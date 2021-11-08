Kildare churches to provide contactless payment methods for parishioners

Churches throughout Kildare has begun to introduce "tap and go" payment machines, in order to give parishioners the option of contactless payments and/or donations.

Declan McSweeney, the Administrator of the Archdiocese of Dublin, said that the decision was made in order "to adapt to society."

The option of contactless payment is already in place in Leixlip, while plans have already been laid out for churches in Athy, Castledermot, Celbridge and Kilcullen.

Mr McSweeney explained: "We ran a successful trial with 20 separate parishes, which each received five Clover machines, which were kindly provided by AIB."

"These machines will be located at the entrances of churches, and church-goers can select the exact amount they wish to pay."

He added: "We wanted to make sure that this method would be as simple as possible."

Mr McSweeney also said that parishioners will have the option of donating coins and notes or via card when it comes to basket collections.

He also revealed that, so far, 65 machines have been installed in Kildare: "By Christmas, we hope to have 100 of these machines installed throughout the Archdiocese, and online donations can also be made on a variety of Parish websites."