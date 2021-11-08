Search

08/11/2021

Kildare churches to provide contactless payment methods for parishioners

Kildare churches to provide contactless payment methods for parishioners

File pic

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Churches throughout Kildare has begun to introduce "tap and go" payment machines, in order to give parishioners the option of contactless payments and/or donations.

Declan McSweeney, the Administrator of the Archdiocese of Dublin, said that the decision was made in order "to adapt to society."

The option of contactless payment is already in place in Leixlip, while plans have already been laid out for churches in Athy, Castledermot, Celbridge and Kilcullen.

Mr McSweeney explained: "We ran a successful trial with 20 separate parishes, which each received five Clover machines, which were kindly provided by AIB."

"These machines will be located at the entrances of churches, and church-goers can select the exact amount they wish to pay."

He added: "We wanted to make sure that this method would be as simple as possible."

Mr McSweeney also said that parishioners will have the option of donating coins and notes or via card when it comes to basket collections.

He also revealed that, so far, 65 machines have been installed in Kildare: "By Christmas, we hope to have 100 of these machines installed throughout the Archdiocese, and online donations can also be made on a variety of Parish websites."

Leinster Rugby announce Alzheimer Society of Ireland as latest charity partner

Priority, Give and Take traffic system in place in Naas from today

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media