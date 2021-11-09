Search

09/11/2021

Memorial walk to remember people who passed away during Covid-19 restrictions

Carrie Haskins helped organise a memorial walk in Athy

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Severals locals in Athy held a recent memorial walk to honour the memory of loved ones who passed away during Covid-19 restrictions.
One of the organisers, Carrie Haskins said the event in early October was intended to remember relatives who are no longer with us and whose families had to cope with bereavement during the pandemic.
Carrie thanked everybody who took part in the walk and who supported them along the route through the town.
Carrie she is now planning for a memorial bench and a tree in Athy to remember lost loved ones.
She added: “We hope to do this again each year and in different towns around Ireland.”
Another member of the group, Fidelma Mansfield said: “People had to endure a lot of hardship if a family member was ill or died during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Grieving was very difficult and people may find it helpful to come together and talk with others in the same situation.
“Thousands of people out there who suffered the tragic loss of a loved one during Covid-19 and are still coming to terms with it,” she concluded.

