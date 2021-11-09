Playground in Kildare to be temporarily closed again

Pic: Kildare County Council
The playground located at Church Avenue in Sallins, Kildare will be temporarily closed again tomorrow, Kildare County Council (KCC) has confirmed.
It is understood that the this is being done in order to facilitate additional topping up of sand.
Queries can be directed to parks@kildarecoco.ie.
KCC has said that it apologises for any inconvenience caused.
