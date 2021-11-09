Plans for former Kilcullen shop to be converted into five apartments

The property on Main Street of Kilcullen / PHOTO: googlemaps
Apartments are being planned for the a former shop unit on the Main Street of Kilcullen.
A planning application was submitted to Kildare County Council for the construction of a two-storey side extension to the two-storey building.
The existing building has artwork of a cow on the front, which is proposed to be relocated to the southern fascade.
The designs allow for 5 one-bedroom apartments.
The proposed work involves the replacement of a rear roof section to allow for a third floor apartment.
The application will require the change of use of the existing retail unit to residential use.
The estimated construction value of the project is over €1m, according to Construction Information Services.
