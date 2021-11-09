Search

09/11/2021

Workers at Pfizer in Newbridge to be involved in manufacture of new Covid-19 pill

Pfizer Newbridge. 150 Job Losses. Story Paula Campbell, Photo. Jimmy Jimmy Fullam.

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Workers at the Pfizer plant in Newbridge will be involved in the production of the new experimental anti viral pill for Covid-19, it has emerged.

The US pharma giant said manufacturing facilities at Newbridge and Ringaskiddy will support the global manufacturing and supply of the drug which is awaiting approval.

A spokeswoman told the Leader: “We are pleased to confirm that Pfizer’s manufacturing facilities in Ringaskiddy and Newbridge will support the global manufacturing and supply of our investigational Covid-19 oral antiviral candidate, should it be approved.

“Pfizer has begun investing — prior to regulatory authorization and solely at our own risk and expense — in the manufacture of our potential Covid-19 oral antiviral candidate to help bring this potential treatment to patients as soon as possible.

“Pfizer’s sites in Ringaskiddy and Newbridge have established a successful history of contributing to our manufacturing efforts.

“Tackling the Covid-19 pandemic will likely require both vaccination and targeted treatments for those who contract the virus.

“Pfizer continues to dedicate its best-in-class global resources at all levels to work towards the development of responses to the Covid-19 pandemic, including the development of potential antiviral treatments.”

