Speeding should be tackled in Johnstown

Johnstown
A councillor wants speeding tackled in the Naas area.
Cllr Fintan Brett has requested that a ramp be installed on a route between Johnstown and Naas.
Cllr Fintan Brett
He wants Kildare County Council to put the ramp on the Punchestown Road, east of the entrance to St John's Grove "to reduce speeding in the area."
