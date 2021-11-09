Former Naas industrial site "gives very negative image of town"

The former Cemex site, Naas
A former industrial base in Naas needs to be tidied up.
That's according to local councillor Bill Clear, who's also associated with Naas Tidy Towns.
Cllr Clear wants Kildare County Council to contact the owners of the Cemex site at Dublin Road.
He says the owners should take steps to improve the appearance of the derelict buildings on the property because "it gives a very negative image of our town to anyone approaching it."
