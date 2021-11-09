Search

09/11/2021

Meet the Newbridge girl who has her eyes firmly set on Go Karting gold

Lily Rose Hughes. Pic: Supplied

Lily Rose Hughes. Pic: Supplied

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Unlike the mind-numbing traffic that often plagues her hometown, one Newbridge girl aims to go fast and furious in her pursuit to be a motor champion.

Lily Rose Hughes, a ten year old girl who is in 4th class at Patrician Primary School in Newbridge, has already made an impact to the Motorsport Ireland (MI) paddock in her first season racing Karts. 

Having progressed from motocross in late 2020, Lily Rose obtained her go karting licence just a few months later to complete in the 60cc two stroke Novice Cadet championship.

This season, Lily Rose is the only female driver on the Cadet grid competing from Southern Ireland. 

Over the course of the season, Lily Rose has travelled throughout Ireland competing in various competitions.

Lily Rose’s first MI race took place in Kiltorcan back in July, and in her second MI round at Athboy in County Meath, Lily Rose started to make her presence felt, eventually moving up the grid to a mid-field finish.

She once more brought home a mid-field finish during her third MI round at Whiteriver in County Louth.

Plans for former Kilcullen shop to be converted into five apartments

In Lily Rose’s fourth MI round, at Pallas Karting in Tynagh, County Galway, she fought through the pack to finish just off the podium.

Following this, back in September, Lily Rose joined "The Formula Female" Team to take part in the Tillotson T4 World Cup taking place in Whiteriver, Co Meath, where this event served as her first opportunity to drive the Tillotson four-stroke engine. 

She eventually managed to nab a top ten finish.

Lily Rose also enjoyed success during her fifth round, once more bringing it home from Athboy, and later this month, she will be entering into yet another round when she returns to her favourite track in Whiteriver.

The talented young driver told the Leinster Leader that she would like to thank everyone who has supported her in her first season both coaching, engine and media support; with a special acknowledgement to the amazing friends of all ages she had made both on and off the track. 

With Karting now very much coursing through her veins, she also revealed that her thoughts are already on next season: Lily Rose will advance to the MI Rookie Cadet championship with an eye on the podium.

National Adult Learning Organisation seeking nominations from Kildare for STAR Awards 2022

She added that she will once again compete in the Tillotson T4 World Cup and perhaps also in some of IAME European Championship rounds!

 Lily Rose's father, Ken, also chimed in on his daughter's motivation and success: "Lily has always shown a love for speed; I knew she had to move from Motocross once she started talking about going racing."

"In 12 months Lily has shown so much natural driver ability, she has progressed from not being able to reach the pedals to standing on the podium in the Irish Championship."

He added that Lily has been lucky enough to get some great advice at the track, her coaches were shocked at how quickly she applied it and how quickly her lap times fell.

"I’m so proud to have been able to watch Lily move from being a fast driver to a racer who understands the track and has developed her race craft.

"It blows me away to see the following Lily has developed at the track and this is not only down to her driving ability but also her amazing personality.

"I’m so excited to see how far she can go in Karts, I know she has aspirations of single seaters in the UK and Europe.

Mr Hughes concluded: "Thanks to everyone who has helped her and continues to support her as she moves into her second season racing."

Kildare-Lexington Student Exchange Programme returns for 2022

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media