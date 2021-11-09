Kildare County Council's Draft Budget for 2022 to be released online next week

File pic
Kildare County Council's (KCC) Draft Budget for 2022 is due to be released online next week, it has been confirmed.
It said in a statement: "Notice is hereby given that the draft annual budget of KCC for the Financial Year ending December 31 2022 has been prepared and will be considered by KCC at the budget meeting to be held Monday, 22 November 2021."
"A copy of the said draft budget will be deposited in the offices of the Council at Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas, County Kildare on Monday, November 15 2021 and may be inspected there, free of charge, by any member of the public at any time while the offices are open for the transaction of official business."
KCC added that a hardcopy of the draft budget will be supplied to every person making application at a price of twenty euro, while a softcopy of the draft budget will be on it’s website from November 15.
