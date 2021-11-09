Kildare County Council announce temporary road closure to facilitate wastewater connection works

A temporary road closure has just been announced by Kildare County Council (KCC) in order to facilitate wastewater connection works.

KCC said in a statement that it, on behalf of Irish Water, gives notice in accordance with Section 75 of the Roads Act, 1993 and the Roads Regulations, 1994 that it intends to close the road located at School Street, Kilcock (R-125-0), from the Junction of Harbour Street (R-148) to the Junction with New Lane (L-50392).

The closure will take place over four days, from Tuesday November 30 until Friday December 3.

KCC added that vehicles wanting to travel northbound on School Street will be diverted north along the R148.

Then, At the junction of Bridge Street and New Lane, vehicles will be instructed to turn right onto the L-50392 which will mark the end of the diversion.

It added that diversionary routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the council and An Garda Síochána, while emergency access and restricted local access will be maintained.

KCC also said that any objections/observations should be lodged in writing to: the A/Senior Executive Officer, Roads, Transportation and Public Safety, Kildare County Council, Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas, Co. Kildare, or by e-mail to roadssubmissions@kildarecoco.ie on or before 5:00 p.m. on Monday, November 15 2021.